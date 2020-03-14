Preta Gil is a coronavirus

Preta Gil) today announced that it is more of a victim of the new coronavirus. In a series of stories on Instagram, she said that she began to feel the symptoms as soon as a week, after you already at the wedding of Roberto Minelli, and sister Gabriela Pugliesi, money Itacare, state of Bahia, which took place last Saturday.

It is worth mentioning that, Isabella also married and covid-19, as well as two other people who were at the party.

“Some of the people who don’t know what I was singing at a wedding in the last week, in a Show that 3 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus. I was quiet because I was not in contact with these people, but you have to work. On the fourth night, I had a chill began to feel surreal, in a lot of pain in the head, pain in the body with a slight pain in the neck. From this moment on, I did the test, I put in the insulation. And now the results: I’m with the coronavirus. I think I got it from a person who took one of these 3 people (who were at the wedding). I’ll be careful,” he said.

