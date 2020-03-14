Salma Hayek and he commented: “I Am 50 years old. Why must I be interesting?” – Marie Claire Magazine

+







Salma Haykek not give in to the pressure of the aesthetics of the Hollywood star (picture: handout) Salma Haykek not give in to the pressure of the aesthetics of the Hollywood star (picture: handout)

She is known for her talent, charm, and curves. Those who do not remember The? To steal the diamonds? Teach me how to love? Despite the curves of the human body, Salma Hayek he admitted that he never disciplined with diet and exercise, much less now, at the age of 50 years.

Check Editthe star of the Mexican confessed that he never succumbed to the pressure of Hollywood, although it seems that he would like to stay close to her husband, the French businessman François-Henri Pinault..





Salma Haykek, and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault (photo: handout) Salma Haykek, and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault (photo: handout)

She confessed: “sometimes I say,” I’m 50 years old! In order to be always beautiful and eye-catching? I already have my man! “joked once about it. But, the actress admits that she loves her silhouette is well defined: the “I love you the world is curved, it is art. A straight body can be annoying. I’m not going to lie, I have curves, better in some places,” he said.

learn more

Salma, her husband, chief executive officer of the group said to comment in the fashion of luxury in Kering, the flame, the electrical, which he loves, on her looks on the red carpet, and she loves her hair natural waves in.”It doesn’t have to always like it when I can. I recently got the pink a bit, was inspired by Naomi Campbell. My husband hated them,” joked.

She thinks she’s very happy in her marriage, but to talk about the placement of unnecessary pressure that women put on themselves in an attempt to be the best, in their work, and even weddings such as mother’s day. “It’s much more sophisticated than that of men. It feels terrible, there are not enough on the job, you’re good enough for the man, and we are not catering to our children, they always want more and more of us, it doesn’t matter what you give,” says he to her, she is the mother Youof 9 years.

Salma also talked about the pitfalls of the aging process. According to her, the worse the wrinkle cream and Yes, it is to find, you need glasses to read. “The most difficult part of the process of aging, it was in my eyes. They are not the fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. I’m such a visual and (for now) I can’t read, to leave without, glasses. It was really very, very sad. The eye is, for me, is the worst on the next day,” he says.

As a whole, as a human being, you have your bad days, and the account is to fend off in order, the bad mood: “If I’m unhappy, when I once again almost unbearable. Sometimes I drink a glass of beer. It works. Also, I meditate and breathe,” he says.

You’ve tapped into the beauty of Everything today? Every day she has a new review for the product in the most diverse platform in the beauty of the country.