Selena Gomez and the incomparable look in the style of Rachel from “Friends”

Selena Gomez it had a lot of changes in your life, because now is returned with their new album “Rare”, the former girls Disney one of the favorites even though some of their fans, they stayed to change surprised with your new look, the style of Rachel “Friends”.

The ex-singer Justin Bieber, wanted you to experience the legendary look ” used by the famous actress Jennifer Aniston “Friends”therefore, Selena Gomez decided to go tv show “The Kelly show Clarkson”, to his fans with his new style, inspired by the nineties.

The singer Selena Gomez drew the attention of the audience and of his faithful fans, because the young artist looks more beautiful than to change ever with your new look, the style, the character of Rachel; your new cut emphasized her beautiful face.

The famous singer Selena Gomez is a fan of Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, because the fans have compared her new look, the character, was the ex of Brad Pitt in the entertaining program of “Friends”, because it was one of your favorites.

Selena Gomez and her new look

We shall remind, that the singer Selena Gomez during the “The Ellen Show”, he has the lead, the program looked at every Thursday and began to cry when he finished the Chapter, so that for some years now, a fan of the character of Jennifer Aniston.

It seems to look that Selena Gomez inspired by Rachel from “Friends”, a new haircut, your new style has fascinated their fans, who admire the beauty of the singer, which looks good on your 27 years of age.

The ex of Justin Bieber now beam lights up more than ever, having experienced a turbulent past, in addition to the canadian singer, who is now married with model Hailey Baldwin.

Photo: Daily Gate.