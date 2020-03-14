Selena Gomez changes her look and makes inspired him, in her fanaticism Rachel from Friends

Their new album “Rare”, was the “awakening” Selena Gomez. The American singer will feel proud and happy with your new compositions, and in this mood it changes your appearance.

The soloist seems to be have found, your identity, and this he did in the show, “The Kelly Clarkson”he surprised his fans when you look beautiful with your hair differently, a new cut was amazed over her face.

Photo/@Kelly Clarkson show

And to say that Selena Gomez is a fan of Jennifer Aniston is the largest track of your new stylingthe inspiration was this Hollywood actress, who’s crazy, the 27-year-old adored as fans.

But their decision does not look like the character, Aniston embodies more than two decades, Rachel Green from Friends was random. The interpreter, “Lose You to Love Me”, she asked her stylist Marissa Marino, the same hair that is removed by the artist on the legendary program.

To see the look of the singer more hair cut layers– the a longer and the other shorter, what is an extra volume to your hair, she has a pony, which gives them a special liveliness and freshness in your face. His followers immediately noticed the change and voted on, commented on, and compares with the famous Rachel from Friends.

This style can be a perfect choice to become a trend-look up to the year 2020.

The worship of Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston

“Rachel was my life,” said Selena Gomez on The Ellen Showwhen he saw the program every Thursday through the night and cried, when the end of the series.

Just the fans of an artist who was made famous by the tv series Friends, inspired by the singer, the lights bright with a layers and bangs cut in the style of Goldie Hawn.

According to their stylist, the look this is the two artists, Aniston and Goldie Hawn, inspired was gave as a result a single result of naturalness on the stage, where he change.

Selena Gomez is not afraid of changes and therefore always we see the game with different versions of her hair, acertando hand of your consultant Marissa Marino.

