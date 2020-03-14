Selena Gomez confesses about the fame | news from El Salvador

Selena Gomez is one of the celebrities with the largest worldwide popularity. Proof of this is your account of Instagram, where still about 170 million people.

The singer, 27-year-old would love to have a more direct communication with their fans, but believes it is necessary to have time for themselves.

In an interview with Apple-Music-the interpreter, “Hands to myself” and “Rare” and said this type of contact can be “overwhelming”.

“I would like to contact to my fans. You know, earlier, it was extremely personal, one-on-one, but I discovered that in the last time … became really difficult,” he said.

Is remained enough away from the social networks lately, and in justification said: “I Think people expect more from me and want it more. But the truth is that I care my mind with the things I read and hear.

However, the interaction with your loyal fans will always try. Recently, they also cut capitulated and hair popular Jennifer Aniston has showed her character Rachel in the series “Friends”.

The makeover revealed on the program of Kelly Clarkson.