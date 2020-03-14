Selena Gomez: reaction from her anticipated song Feel Me | Instagram

Was pretty insistence of his fans, but Selena Gomez launched her anticipated topic of ” musical “Feel Me“it was heard for the first time during their tour’s Revival in 2016 and was a bonus on her new album “Rare”.

So it was, as Selena once again surprised their fans but for now, a rather unexpected after the premiere for their song is Feel Mea further title from your album, launched the month of January of this year.

Finally, for all to hear made him final version to release on digital platforms and position within the top global premieres as is to be heard more.

Can you also be interested in: Justin Bieber admits, has been unfaithful to him, his wife and all their partners

The singer commented in your social networks, that this song was ordered his followers at a concert during his tour Revival Tour.

In the ‘Revival Tour” to I heard a song for those who have not stopped talking since then… you have asked, and I heard. Today, ‘Feel Me’ is now available online and on vinyl, everywhere,” wrote Selena.

¡Follow us on our Facebook and get more as a Show!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Th0EwFmkLA(/embed)







The song has a the powerful message and a letter that goes to deep because dedicated to an ex-love and you is as honest and faithful during your relationship.

This is how, she also emphasized that, despite the other girls he always has the feeling therewhen you kiss other lips, thinks in you, which ensures that was the perfect partner with a love to find the almost impossible and therefore could not forget it, never.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star –

Feel me by Selena Gomez came in a moment is right. Thanks girlfriend, you cu eme — Andrea Maurin (@Andi Maurin)

February 24, 2020





Your trailer do not hesitate to Express your feelings according to the singer with this new song, because Selena is always up to date, what you want them to do.

In addition, it was talked about how the feeling with the singing of easily supply all of your passion.

You can also read: Selena Gomez is fake, and manipulated their girlfriends

@youtube I ‘M SO OBSESSED WITH FEEL ME THAT I’ M STILL LISTENING TO IT ON REPEAT!!!!!!����������������������������������������������������������������������������ME WHILE I LISTEN TO THIS MASTERPIECE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fB21QJ77Yt — ���������� �������������� (@MyOhMyMilac)

February 23, 2020





The song received more than 2.5 million reproductions on the platform Spotify during their first 24-hour reception.

It is believed that this song is a clear statement on the part of the singer to the couple, that you always be presentto ensure that she has not yet left behind the singer.