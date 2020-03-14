Selena Gomez told you, why you decided to delete Instagram from your phone

Selena Gomez, 26 years old, is one of the stars more followers for Instagram. However, despite your success on this platform, the singers, the removal of the application from your mobile phone decided. “I was always very bad,” revealed the ex-singer Justin Bieber.
In an interview for the show Live! With Kelly and Ryanthe actress confessed that she deleted the app from Instagram, because it is a point that touched him. “You used to have a lot Instagram, but it has something really harmful to my health“she said.
The interpreter explained the disadvantages of the abusive use of social networks: “I think that especially for young people, so spend a lot of time, just say what, you is bad. For me, it was something that I affect much. Depressed me. I felt bad with myself. Saw my body differently, and all sorts of things”.
But away from the contact with her fans, the star said that they are now uploading photos to your account and so you can continue with your 152 million followersused another device: “I Have the app on the phone of the other person, and if I have something important to share with my fans or just want to have fun, then do it.”
Gómez, who has once spoken on the record for the account of other prominent immediately on Instagram, in the past, the negativity, the he of the social networks.
The interpreter, “Good for you” speech about it at a press conference presented their new Comedy zombie theme The Dead Don’t die.
“For my generation, specifically in social networks, terrible. I understand that it is amazing, but it scares me when you see how exposed the girls and boys. I think it is dangerous and unsafe“she said.
In september 2018, it was announced that he was taking a break from the social networks, while you was on your mental health. In the following month, the singer, who suffers from lupus, had received a medical treatment by the panic repeated attacks and strong depression.