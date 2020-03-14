Shakira and her training with Sascha and Milan

Shakira is full with the preparation for the performance, which is offered during the half-time break of the Superbowl. The Colombian singer share the stage Jennifer Lopez on 2. February, on what will be an incredible celebration of Latin America. The Colombian 42 years and often share pictures on social networks, how she stays in shape with workout routines exhausting, but on this occasion, we can see that you two personal trainer and very demanding!

We talk about their adorable children, a product of your relationship with soccer star Gerard Piqué. Milan, for six years, and Sascha, the of four, close to the training with her mother, while in the background sounds of your last topic, I like he interpreted together with the also Colombian Anuel AA. Shakira is trying to concentrate, but your little ones, which they threw balls, gymnastics, an achievement, too complicated! “Life of mom”, she wrote along with the video. Give the play and you should not miss.