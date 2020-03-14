Shakira and Piqué are recorded and on the beach, by the water, Look at your reaction!

Shakira and Piqué are the victim of cameras, you will learn how these popular partners were surprised to do this in a quiet day at the beach.

14. February 2020 · 18:53 hs

Most of the German-speaking and the other vast majority of the rest of the world, Shakira, and it is likely to be invited to the main events of the planet, scenarios, in dozens of countries, FIFA world Cup, the Super Bowl.

Shakira, the musicians iconic in Latin America is, in the past three decades. Gerard Piqué, recognised Spanish football player and husband of the singer, has an impeccable career and an enormous popularity in the network.

Before few vacacionaba in the Pacific, especially in Hawaii and were observed, which posed together for a day on the beach during the day for a few photos, they enjoyed a gourmet meal and his company.

In the afternoon, the pair enjoyed the water, sun and comfort, you will not be caught up, at the latest, the lenses of the cameras, recording the moment, in which Shakira and Piqué goods, you can enjoy a romantic evening on the beach.

The story ends with a happy ending for the couple, who enjoyed a pleasant day, with the best company possible. The footballer and the singer is showing us in the photos, the passion with which she stole the hearts of thousands.