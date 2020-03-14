Shakira remembered as the voice and didn’t know if I sing again: “it Was time for the black of my life”

A couple of days, your tour of the “El Dorado” will show in theaters worldwide, the Colombian singer Shakira there was a time to remember, one of the most difficult times of his career and his life, because to lose was working help: the voice.
Two years ago, Shakira has lost its “identity” and thought it might not sing again. He is said to be “deep”, is characterized by the bleeding of the vocal cords that to move the forced, seven months of his international tour of “El Dorado”.
From a hotel in Barcelona, the city where she lives with her partner, footballer Gerard Piqué and his two sons, the interpreter said the AFP“It was time for the black of my life”.
“I always thought that one day would miss a lot of things, one day, loses the youth, a day lost in the beauty, you will lose friends, there are people who come and go… But the voice I never would have thought that it was something that could disappear,” said the barranquillera.
“When there were moments of doubt, if I didn’t know if I sing again, again, it was time for the black of my life“realized by the journalist Daniel woods.
Although the doctors recommended him to a risky operation, Shakira took his agenta work, “miracle”, because his voice again.
The result can be seen in your audience on the big screen with the film about his tour with the title “Shakira in concert: The Golden World Tour” runs to more than 2,000 cinemas in 60 countries on January 13.
But the next months will also mean more work for the Colombian, who is confirmed to be with Jennifer Lopez in the half-time break of the Super Bowl in the year 2020.
“We are with a lot of ideas, difficult aterrizarlas all in the segment so short that we have. But we will try to use it as possible, and, above all, the opportunity to make the “latinos,” she said without too much of the performance to prepare.
Consecrated as a symbol of the international, Shakira celebrates the sweet time of the latino music in the world, quite different to when you started it, and pulled out their biggest successes, with two versions, English and German.
“During a long time, the prejudice, the people who drive the car, the spokes, the ‘gatekeeper’ the locks were to be true, which they believed had the sound on the radio. Touching me, the me touched me on an industry that is very closedvery dull,” he explained.
“When I started music in English and even by Spanish music, but always with the mix and a fusion of rhythms from the Colombian cumbia to the influences from the middle East, ( … ), want the sounds on the radio, the anglo-saxon was really a challenge,” she recalls.
“In this time, it is much easier, ( … ) The music of Latin America is living a moment a lot more receptivity and to use it, because it is very good artists out there have the desire, belongs to,” said Shakira