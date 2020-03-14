Shakira to dispute and take off the clothes: the video and viral

Shakira Mebarak it is one of the most famous singers in the world. Successful as a few since the 90s, the Colombian artist can boast of more than 20 years of be in the back. And what for you still. However, it is noteworthy that it was their professional career not only with the music, but even as a child, you always with the world of music and the interpretation.

For example, you worked as actress in some telenovelas colombianas and, what is more, in a contest for girls in bikini overall-rating “the best cola in Colombia”. To be Shakira, who already began to be known in his country, he won the competition for the best ass Colombian after your youthful body showing, covered only by a Golden Thong, a bra of the same color and a pair of sockets are also gold plated to your forearms.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lelomu7yVr4(/embed)

Shakira admitted that she cost to participate in the competition and confessed her feelings in an interview after the em-triumph of the winner: “he received many letters from people that I wondered why I still not and put themselves in dress, the bathroom, when I pregnancy strip, and it was good that complaciera thought to the public… and I, well, Yes, it is a “victim”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3-hSINAYxo(/embed)

“Then I decided to make the public happy, to where he can, there, because they do not step”, he confessed to a Shakira very young, a shame, but sure of herself you set this limits your body. These pictures are from the year 1994, when Shaki was still a minor, 17 years old. A girl, that he the pressure of the environment, but has always refused to cross that line.

And is the sexy Colombian offers received years later, in order to participar photo sessions Nudeand again, reject it. For 33 years, said:”I don’t want to do, and I don’t have. I could not naked. 10 years ago, could not imagine that dancing set with a body-in a gilded cage. Today I say that I never show naked. But our opinions change all the time,” he said.

Osbtante not do, the moment has not yet come, to spend. And, according to his own words, those concerns, the naked could come to your Catholic education. “I grew up in a very Catholic. My father has Lebanese roots. I grew up on the North coast of Colombia, where life is still very traditional. I don’t have enough courage to do things,” she confessed in the web ‘Tagesspiegel.de’.