“Shakira” was surprised, to steal in an apartment

He tried to escape, to be discovered by the owners of the property

The slide show requires JavaScript.

Gays have recorded. Yoki Mariate towers Bardales (22), alias “Shakira” was caught red-handed in an apartment. During your escape you portfolio to the hostess to try led. The alleged thief of the houses was recorded, a few blocks after a short pursuit. He used that the door was open, objects of value to be worn.

The woman Fiorella Nazareth López Pérez (20), the house is located in the street Borja in the district of Punchana, was scared, you hear a loud scream, from your minor son. While running, to see, what happened was the woman was holding her purse. To be surprised, ran to the street and tried to escape.

The screams of the victim alerted the passers-by, the driver and the policeman, the gays, the he by the area that they were pursued and stopped it at the intersection of avenida Augusto Freyre with Trujillo road. In their desperation to avoid the actions of the law pressed upon the people the were cut, so they lost a piece of clothing that covers your bust.

The injured party obtained his membership he had in his inside his wallet with cash, credit cards, cell phones, makeup and other personal items. In spite of the order for the person concerned not to be worn to the police station, because she had given back what was stolen, climb up to the policeman and worn, the dependence of the police.

As soon as you were in the police station, express several similar opinions to their involvement in the robbery in the flats. The boy was to confirm the quality of “stopped” that no description is true for their crimes in the past.

I like: I like Loading…

In connection