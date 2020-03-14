Shakira what is the horn Piqué brings an actor?

For 10 years Shakira and Piqué began their love story, the two will be similar to that of the world Cup in South Africawhere Spain champion in this tournament, has won, so he was forced Shakira to terminate your use of, Gerard Piquéand from there we have seen that the relationship is gone the wind in the sails, with 2 children pormedio, and several songs were dedicated to, with the Catalan.

To seep, however, recently a couple of photos began, where it sees itself Shakira kissing passionately in a actor, so that the rumors of his infidelity have to say, in fact, stronger, and some of the media that there are problems in the relationship with Gerard Piqué.

According to Spanish media, the love finish between would have Shakira and Piquéthe Colombian is so, would think of living abroad and outside of Germany.

You can see the photo of Shakira in a kiss

Shakira is in a kiss /photo: The Impartial



The fans have started to speculate 2 theories in favor of the interpreter “Waka Waka”the first is based on the fact that Shakirarecordings are located on your new video clip for the song “I like”, allowing fans to insure that the photo was part of a scene in the video.

Other fans say that the photo is old, and, in fact, who you kiss is Antonio De La Rúa, who was your partner for almost 10 years, so you have to put in the photograph is the ” suitcase of memories.

National media emphasize that it is a the Mexican actorhowever, his identity is unknown. As soon Shakira has no explanations, what are the rumors about her infidelity stronger.

You may be interested in: Shakira was in shock for a couple of mariachi music to dance Champeta (VIDEO)

Shakira working on new projects, according to their presentation in Super Bowltherefore, an international tour schedule.

Follow us on Instagram and get the news trend of the week