Sophia Kah, a tribute to Portugal on his first outing on the Fashion Week in London

Sophia Kah presented the first collection at the Fashion Week in London, and in collaboration with the British fashion-this Thursday, 13. September. At the official residence of the Portuguese Ambassador in london, the designer By Ana Teixeira de SousaCreator of the brand, paid tribute to the United Kingdom, with a coordinated, where the delicate embroidery on the fabric and the pattern in which they relate to the natural world, much of the focus.

The shades of mustard, lime green, orange, burnt, dominated by a palette of colors, while in the the Blazerthe crop-topsthe shorts, skirts and dresses, pleated and came alive in the works.