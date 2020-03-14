Stassie Karanikolaou, the best friend of Kylie Jenner surprises with leggings wine cellar

Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou he shared a couple of photos in social networks, where they wrapped proud of your curvaceous figure in a series, in the style of her best friend Kylie Jenner.

The new entrepreneur turned to post on Instagram outfitmade from mesh in blue and with the details of fretwork, that he justice to your silhouette during a night, that he bar Poppy of Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of their new brand of shoes.

Stassie with a top with stand-up collar and long sleeves, he is posed with a bra strapless; in addition, showed leggings with a bikini in the same color under the transparent fabric.

Fulminó the camera with a view highlighted by mascara in a clear and easy cat eye, for his part, her cheeks highlighted with blush in the shade peach and found her lips with lipstick nude.

To the extent that her blonde hair was combed up in a ponytail, added diamond game earrings and a few rings.

“I had a lot of fun in my introduction last night,” wrote the legend of the publication.

The promising entrepreneur received over 395 thousand reactions after the publication of the photos.

Lee

The Mexican actress Eiza González enjoyed a day with his mother, then, advertising their new band “Bloodshot”

Stassie, just throw up your own collection of boots, shoes, female call Edit with huge shoes, and accessories EGO. The new line is scheduled to go on sale this summer, with affordable prices and designs in the trend.

For the campaign, which is also the feeling of the social networks, posed with eye-catching outfits emphasised her figure, and, of course, his talent as a model. advertising

Plays in a villa Beverly Hills, the young Greek descent, gave an insight into some of the of shoes, including stilettos, heeled sandals, block, and Slippers of plastic glass.

By the looks with clothes from designers such as Chanel, Dior and Maisie Wilen.

Stassie Baby, as is known, gained fame as an influencer, fashion and style, in social networks, as a leading brand of swimwear TJ Swim and as the new best friend of the lowest Kardashian Jenner.

Visit

The actress turned to the recordings for the new edition of “america’s Got Talent’, where she for the first time as a judge

MA

Don’t miss the latest news Lives, Used in Google News, follow us here