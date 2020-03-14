Taylor Swift connects almost a famous series on The CW, what Would stop the music?

Taylor Swiftthe superstar of the music of the moment is but, in more than one occasion, has explored options other than the performance, what led them to be considered to join the cast of the series icons of the The CW.

Taylor Swift could be part of The Vampire Diaries



It’s youthful drama, The Vampire Diaries,, thanks to which you jumped to fame star Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder and that he will involve you with Taylor Swift.

Nina Dobrev, the star of The Vampire Diaries was the life of Elena Gilbert was that the producers of the series the vampire The CW saw a create a character for Taylor Swift.

“I remember hearing that from the very beginning that Taylor Swift was a fan of the program. And then the producers tried to write a paper for you. Did not work, their working hours, obviously you couldn’t be on the program. But it was surprising”.

Taylor Swift, the actress makes

Although Taylor Swift was not The Vampire Diaries series to join, which was a fan – that didn’t stop the field from the action on the television, and even cinema.

In television, he was in an episode of New Girl and CSI in child roles, and had guest appearances in programmes such as Two with Phineas and Ferb from Disney.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISRmrR7QHJY(/embed)

In the cinema of small roles in Valentine’s Day, The Giver, and more recently, Cats have had, in addition, she lent her voice on the tape, The Lorax / and had guest appearances in Hannah Montana: The Movie and Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5X1s8YAgj8(/embed)

