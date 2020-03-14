The contents of the intimate “leaked” from the Pabllo Vittar was a combined effect

The afternoon of this Friday (the 13th), the project Pabllo Vittar it is explained on the fact that you are in the content of the intimate “leaked” of her in the last few days. She has made it clear that it is a part of your marketing strategy. As well as a good artist, took advantage of the opportunity to be a wake-up call to the followers and fans about the crime here.

“You should have seen some of me, the been leaked in the last couple of days. I want to calm them down, because in this case it was a combination. But, unfortunately, this is not the case with the thousands of people who have been victims of cyber crime, with the leak of the contents of the intimate consent”, was a country music singer.

