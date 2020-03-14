The cream favorite Beyoncé is on sale in Primor for 6€

If we care of the skin from the famous (even more of), immediately an image comes to mind: mountains of money and expensive productsbut this is not always true. This shows Beyoncé,, the her face maintains every evening with a cream Eucerin we have in the Primor of 5,61€.

The singer, actress, producer said, and stop, count, in an interview with the American edition of the magazine ‘Elle’, where, laughing, said that in your routine-night never the Aquaphor cream is missing. Admitted that you go to bed “you make a very greasy” and that “it is not always glamour pur” to believe, even though this costs us a little bit about it.

But how this cream creates skin that is as wonderful as the singer? It is a ointment reconstructive accelerates the process of regeneration of the skin because it acts like a second skin to restore and protect them against external influences. What we don’t surprise us, because he has a dense texture, so the comment of the Queen Bee, what it looks like to go to sleep after you Aquaphor.

Ointment reconstructive Aquaphor, preferably from Beyoncé. (Courtesy)

Your ingredients are the key, each has a specific function and allow the skin to like new. The glycerol attracts and retains moisture and a vitamin E derivative, called panthenol, moisturizes and promotes regeneration of the skin. On the other hand, the bisabololthe paraffin liquid and ceresina to provide provide moisture to smooth and soothe the skin. We are exactly what you need skins damaged, dry and sensitive.

This is not just a mystery, the treasured, Beyoncé, because Meghan Markle she, too, knows the wonders of Aquaphor. In an interview with the American program ‘E! News’, the friend, and make-up of the Duchess of Sussex found that the most the lighting look with power facial care productsso you know: Aquaphor played a very important role in the ‘no makeup makeup’ of the the wedding of Meghan and Prince Harry.

Like Aquaphor for the day of your wedding with Prince Harry? Clearly, if! (Getty)

Beyond moisturize, rejuvenate and brighten the skin, has many other uses. With Aquaphor can heal a tattoo, or a dermatitis,, you can try scheuer in the feet or thighs, and repair cracks of the skin. If you only have a few things tricks that are not known, the Queen Beyoncé…