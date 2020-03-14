The creepy prediction of Kim Kardashian on the COVID-19

Always controversial and media skills, Kim Kardashian caused a stir, to ensure that a psychic predicted the pandemic of the coronavirus 12 years ago… Also assured that they will be back in 2030.

It all started when her sister Kourtney, the group shared via Whatsapp and family an excerpt from the book ‘End of Days’ by Sylvia Browne.

Stunned, Kim took a picture of the text and shared them in their social networks. In the excerpt from the text can be read:

“By the year 2020, extends to a serious illness similar to pneumonia all over the world, attacking the lungs and the bronchi, and opposition to the processing of known“.

In the text that the wife of Kanye West shared in social networks is also said that the disease “disappears as quickly as it came“but to attack again in the year 2030 “and then disappears completely“.

The book quotes the celebrities and entrepreneur was written by Brown in the year 2008, so that some users of social networks were surprised, with such a gloomy forecast.

With The Chronicle.

