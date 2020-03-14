The daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z made his debut as a singer in the album ” the lion king

By Editorial.

Mexico.-Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z seems to have inherited the talent of their parents. She sings the theme of “Brown Skin Girl”, his debut as an artist.

This theme is part of the new album of Beyoncé “The Lion King: The Gift”, consisting of 14 original themes inspired by the movie live-action from Disney’s “The lion king”, whose premiere was on 19.

The same Beyoncé described her new album as “a Declaration of love to Africa”, a message that shows up in the letters of the subject, with whom he has Blue Ivy, which stimulates people all over the world you will love your skin.

“Brown skin girl. Your skin just like pearls. The best thing in the world. Never trade you for anybody else” (girl, brown skin. Your skin like pearls. The best in the world. You are not no one), would have changed the verse from Blue Ivy sings at the beginning and at the end of the simple, in which she combines her voice with St Jhn, Wizkid and Beyoncé is.

The percentage of little Blue Ivy has won the praise of all. Not only because of their quality and because the first recording studio, but also by the news that hundreds of girls and women with an afro.is voting

Although, that this is the first time that the daughter of Beyoncé and known rapper recorded in a studio, since she has surprised before with her talent on the stage.