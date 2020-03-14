The day of the Stormi ate sand what Kylie Jenner has?

The entrepreneur and former spouses had a special reaction to the string of his little daughter

As the daughter of a rich and famous of the entertainment industry, Stormi has access to luxury,unimaginable also for most adults. The only two birthday celebrations that has ever lived, your parents have moved, the house consentirla, was through the window, as much as possibleeven though it is so small.

However, like a good child, you don’t have the awareness of what is “good or bad” and for has this instinct discover the world children at the age of two years. In consequence, the a output going to the beach with her now-separated parents, the small it made him easy to fall, a handful of earth in the mouth.

In the video, released by an account of the fans, collects the best stories of the entrepreneur in Snapchat, he sees the small experience of how the sand felt in her mouth and the immediate response Kylie and Travis Scottput your finger in the mouth of your daughter, and in spite of the part of the beach that she wanted to try.

Note, also, the face of the disappointment of the Stormi can see that it was not what you expected, and you hear your mother, laughing, says “ewww, girls”.