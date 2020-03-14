The death of the 14th and 15th of December 2019 at the latest, in London and in the region

Stuart Swopes
The list of deaths from the 14th and 15th of December 2019 at the latest, in London and in the region, known by the Acesf (Directors of the Cemitrios and services Funerrios I) and up-to-date-s 11: 15.

SHE stepped GERALDINI – 0 – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil

Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 10:26 am


Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: a DIRECT FOLLOW-up

The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 15:00

Burial place: PARK of the ALLAMANDAS

The situation:

JORGE PEREIRA, FROM the OLD to the 66-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil

Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 10:21 PM

Died: 15/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 3 – GARDEN OF DESIRE

The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 17:00

The location of the burial ground, in the GARDEN of NOSTALGIA

Status: FINISHED

GET Nico Latino in the ALPINE region – the 91-year-old – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil

Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 09:45 PM

Died: 15/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL on THE 1 – a PARK of olive trees just AFTER 14:30 PM

The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 17:30

The location of the burial site in the PARK OF olive trees

The situation:

ESMERINDA MASSONI GOUVEA – to 84-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil

Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 07:15 PM

Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 1 – ACESF TO 14

The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 17:00

The location of the burial ground, in the GARDEN of NOSTALGIA

The situation:

MARIA NEUSA DE SOUZA, WHILE the 73-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil

Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 06:42 am

Died: 15/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: MUN.DE CORNELIUS PROCPIO

The date and the hour of the funeral:

Place of burial: MUN.DE CORNELIUS PROCPIO

The situation:

MARIA GABRIELI BATAGLIA OF the year – a 12-year – GUAIRA-PR

Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 04:40 PM

Died: 15/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: MUN.DE VENEZUELA

The date and the hour of the funeral:

Place of burial: MUN.DE VENEZUELA

The situation:

JESSICA alba, FERNANDA de ARAUJO-JULIO – 26-year – LONDRINA/PR

Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 00:29 PM

Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: CAP.MUN.DE exchange

The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 17:00

The location of the grave: PADRE ANCHIETA

Status: FINISHED

THEY RANGE GALINDO joined a 60-year – LODNRINA (BRAZIL)

Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 23:43

Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio R., NICHOLAS D’ANDREA – MISTER THOMAS/the IG.NO.SO CRISTVO

The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 15:30

Place of burial: MUN.DE IBIPOR

Status: WATCHING

BOOK ” MARIA, DORA – the 76-year-old BACH in the pine forest (BRAZIL)

Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 22:46

Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: MUN.DE the BROOK to a pine forest

The date and the hour of the funeral:

Place of burial: MUN.DE the BROOK to a pine forest

The situation:

PAUL BERTONCINI SON, the 77-year-old – LONDRINA/PR

Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 21:30

Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL, 2 PARK OF olive trees

The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 15:30

Burial place: PARK of the ALLAMANDAS

Status: WATCHING

JOSE SIMOES ALVES NEPHEW – a 75-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil

Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 21:00

Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL on THE 1 – a PARK with olive trees

The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 13:30

Burial place: PARK of the ALLAMANDAS

Status: WATCHING

DJALMA APARECIDO DOS SANTOS, a 58-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil

Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 19:27

Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 2 – THE GARDEN of YEARNING

The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 14:15

The location of the burial ground, in the GARDEN of NOSTALGIA

Status: FINISHED

ZULMIRA CÂNDIDO DE SOUZA – the 89-year-old – CAMBE (BRAZIL)

Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 18:44

Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 1 – CHILDREN of the ALLAMANDAS

The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 11:00 PM

Burial place: PARK of the ALLAMANDAS

Status: BURIED

GABRIELA SABINA MARTINS, a 93-year-old LONDRINA, state of PARANÁ

Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 16:09

Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: the CHAPEL OF the CREMATORIUM, a LONDON-based

The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 13:00

The location of the grave: PADRE ANCHIETA

Status: FINISHED

AMABILE TAWANO HONEST – to 89-year – ariranha (giant otter) FROM the IVAI (BRAZIL)

Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 15:56 PM

Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio:

The date and the hour of the funeral:

Place of burial:

The situation:

LAURA, PAULA CREVELARO – a 92-year – JATAIZINHO, state of PARANÁ

Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 14:43 PM

Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: JATAIZINHO

The date and the hour of the funeral:

Place of burial: JATAIZINHO

The situation:

ANISIO more comfortable when you know JAMAICA’s GRANDSON at the age of 67 – LONDRINA/PR

Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 08:43 am

Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 1 – ACESF FROM 18:00

The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 13:00

Place of burial: HEY PETER,

Status: FINISHED

EDIMARA FERREIRA DA SILVA, ” the 35-year – CENTENARIO DO SUL (BRAZIL)

Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 08:12 PM

Died: 14/12/2019

The location of the Velrio: ANNIVERSARY OF the SOUTH

The date and the hour of the funeral:

Place of burial: ANNIVERSARY OF the SOUTH

The situation:

