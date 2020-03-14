The death of the 14th and 15th of December 2019 at the latest, in London and in the region

The list of deaths from the 14th and 15th of December 2019 at the latest, in London and in the region, known by the Acesf (Directors of the Cemitrios and services Funerrios I) and up-to-date-s 11: 15.

SHE stepped GERALDINI – 0 – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil

Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 10:26 am



Died: 14/12/2019The location of the Velrio: a DIRECT FOLLOW-upThe date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 15:00Burial place: PARK of the ALLAMANDASThe situation:

JORGE PEREIRA, FROM the OLD to the 66-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil



Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 10:21 PM



Died: 15/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 3 – GARDEN OF DESIRE



The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 17:00



The location of the burial ground, in the GARDEN of NOSTALGIA



Status: FINISHED

GET Nico Latino in the ALPINE region – the 91-year-old – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil



Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 09:45 PM



Died: 15/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL on THE 1 – a PARK of olive trees just AFTER 14:30 PM



The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 17:30



The location of the burial site in the PARK OF olive trees



The situation:

ESMERINDA MASSONI GOUVEA – to 84-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil



Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 07:15 PM



Died: 14/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 1 – ACESF TO 14



The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 17:00



The location of the burial ground, in the GARDEN of NOSTALGIA



The situation:

MARIA NEUSA DE SOUZA, WHILE the 73-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil



Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 06:42 am



Died: 15/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: MUN.DE CORNELIUS PROCPIO



The date and the hour of the funeral:



Place of burial: MUN.DE CORNELIUS PROCPIO



The situation:

MARIA GABRIELI BATAGLIA OF the year – a 12-year – GUAIRA-PR



Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 04:40 PM



Died: 15/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: MUN.DE VENEZUELA



The date and the hour of the funeral:



Place of burial: MUN.DE VENEZUELA



The situation:

JESSICA alba, FERNANDA de ARAUJO-JULIO – 26-year – LONDRINA/PR



Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 00:29 PM



Died: 14/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: CAP.MUN.DE exchange



The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 17:00



The location of the grave: PADRE ANCHIETA



Status: FINISHED

THEY RANGE GALINDO joined a 60-year – LODNRINA (BRAZIL)



Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 23:43



Died: 14/12/2019



The location of the Velrio R., NICHOLAS D’ANDREA – MISTER THOMAS/the IG.NO.SO CRISTVO



The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 15:30



Place of burial: MUN.DE IBIPOR



Status: WATCHING

BOOK ” MARIA, DORA – the 76-year-old BACH in the pine forest (BRAZIL)



Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 22:46



Died: 14/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: MUN.DE the BROOK to a pine forest



The date and the hour of the funeral:



Place of burial: MUN.DE the BROOK to a pine forest



The situation:

PAUL BERTONCINI SON, the 77-year-old – LONDRINA/PR



Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 21:30



Died: 14/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL, 2 PARK OF olive trees



The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 15:30



Burial place: PARK of the ALLAMANDAS



Status: WATCHING

JOSE SIMOES ALVES NEPHEW – a 75-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil



Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 21:00



Died: 14/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL on THE 1 – a PARK with olive trees



The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 13:30



Burial place: PARK of the ALLAMANDAS



Status: WATCHING

DJALMA APARECIDO DOS SANTOS, a 58-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil



Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 19:27



Died: 14/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 2 – THE GARDEN of YEARNING



The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 14:15



The location of the burial ground, in the GARDEN of NOSTALGIA



Status: FINISHED

ZULMIRA CÂNDIDO DE SOUZA – the 89-year-old – CAMBE (BRAZIL)



Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 18:44



Died: 14/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 1 – CHILDREN of the ALLAMANDAS



The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 11:00 PM



Burial place: PARK of the ALLAMANDAS



Status: BURIED

GABRIELA SABINA MARTINS, a 93-year-old LONDRINA, state of PARANÁ



Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 16:09



Died: 14/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: the CHAPEL OF the CREMATORIUM, a LONDON-based



The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 13:00



The location of the grave: PADRE ANCHIETA



Status: FINISHED

AMABILE TAWANO HONEST – to 89-year – ariranha (giant otter) FROM the IVAI (BRAZIL)



Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 15:56 PM



Died: 14/12/2019



The location of the Velrio:



The date and the hour of the funeral:



Place of burial:



The situation:

LAURA, PAULA CREVELARO – a 92-year – JATAIZINHO, state of PARANÁ



Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 14:43 PM



Died: 14/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: JATAIZINHO



The date and the hour of the funeral:



Place of burial: JATAIZINHO



The situation:

ANISIO more comfortable when you know JAMAICA’s GRANDSON at the age of 67 – LONDRINA/PR



Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 08:43 am



Died: 14/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 1 – ACESF FROM 18:00



The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 13:00



Place of burial: HEY PETER,



Status: FINISHED

EDIMARA FERREIRA DA SILVA, ” the 35-year – CENTENARIO DO SUL (BRAZIL)



Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 08:12 PM



Died: 14/12/2019



The location of the Velrio: ANNIVERSARY OF the SOUTH



The date and the hour of the funeral:



Place of burial: ANNIVERSARY OF the SOUTH



The situation:

Redao Bond