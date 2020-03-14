The death of the 14th and 15th of December 2019 at the latest, in London and in the region

SHE stepped GERALDINI – 0 – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil
Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 10:26 am
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: a DIRECT FOLLOW-up
The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 15:00
Burial place: PARK of the ALLAMANDAS
The situation:
JORGE PEREIRA, FROM the OLD to the 66-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil
Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 10:21 PM
Died: 15/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 3 – GARDEN OF DESIRE
The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 17:00
The location of the burial ground, in the GARDEN of NOSTALGIA
Status: FINISHED
GET Nico Latino in the ALPINE region – the 91-year-old – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil
Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 09:45 PM
Died: 15/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL on THE 1 – a PARK of olive trees just AFTER 14:30 PM
The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 17:30
The location of the burial site in the PARK OF olive trees
The situation:
ESMERINDA MASSONI GOUVEA – to 84-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil
Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 07:15 PM
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 1 – ACESF TO 14
The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 17:00
The location of the burial ground, in the GARDEN of NOSTALGIA
The situation:
MARIA NEUSA DE SOUZA, WHILE the 73-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil
Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 06:42 am
Died: 15/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: MUN.DE CORNELIUS PROCPIO
The date and the hour of the funeral:
Place of burial: MUN.DE CORNELIUS PROCPIO
The situation:
MARIA GABRIELI BATAGLIA OF the year – a 12-year – GUAIRA-PR
Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 04:40 PM
Died: 15/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: MUN.DE VENEZUELA
The date and the hour of the funeral:
Place of burial: MUN.DE VENEZUELA
The situation:
JESSICA alba, FERNANDA de ARAUJO-JULIO – 26-year – LONDRINA/PR
Communication, in: 15/12/2019 – 00:29 PM
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: CAP.MUN.DE exchange
The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 17:00
The location of the grave: PADRE ANCHIETA
Status: FINISHED
THEY RANGE GALINDO joined a 60-year – LODNRINA (BRAZIL)
Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 23:43
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio R., NICHOLAS D’ANDREA – MISTER THOMAS/the IG.NO.SO CRISTVO
The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 15:30
Place of burial: MUN.DE IBIPOR
Status: WATCHING
BOOK ” MARIA, DORA – the 76-year-old BACH in the pine forest (BRAZIL)
Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 22:46
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: MUN.DE the BROOK to a pine forest
The date and the hour of the funeral:
Place of burial: MUN.DE the BROOK to a pine forest
The situation:
PAUL BERTONCINI SON, the 77-year-old – LONDRINA/PR
Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 21:30
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL, 2 PARK OF olive trees
The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 15:30
Burial place: PARK of the ALLAMANDAS
Status: WATCHING
JOSE SIMOES ALVES NEPHEW – a 75-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil
Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 21:00
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL on THE 1 – a PARK with olive trees
The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 13:30
Burial place: PARK of the ALLAMANDAS
Status: WATCHING
DJALMA APARECIDO DOS SANTOS, a 58-year – LONDRINA/PR-Brazil
Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 19:27
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 2 – THE GARDEN of YEARNING
The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 14:15
The location of the burial ground, in the GARDEN of NOSTALGIA
Status: FINISHED
ZULMIRA CÂNDIDO DE SOUZA – the 89-year-old – CAMBE (BRAZIL)
Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 18:44
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 1 – CHILDREN of the ALLAMANDAS
The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 11:00 PM
Burial place: PARK of the ALLAMANDAS
Status: BURIED
GABRIELA SABINA MARTINS, a 93-year-old LONDRINA, state of PARANÁ
Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – at 16:09
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: the CHAPEL OF the CREMATORIUM, a LONDON-based
The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 13:00
The location of the grave: PADRE ANCHIETA
Status: FINISHED
AMABILE TAWANO HONEST – to 89-year – ariranha (giant otter) FROM the IVAI (BRAZIL)
Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 15:56 PM
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio:
The date and the hour of the funeral:
Place of burial:
The situation:
LAURA, PAULA CREVELARO – a 92-year – JATAIZINHO, state of PARANÁ
Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 14:43 PM
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: JATAIZINHO
The date and the hour of the funeral:
Place of burial: JATAIZINHO
The situation:
ANISIO more comfortable when you know JAMAICA’s GRANDSON at the age of 67 – LONDRINA/PR
Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 08:43 am
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: CHAPEL 1 – ACESF FROM 18:00
The date and the hour of the funeral: 15/12/2019 – 13:00
Place of burial: HEY PETER,
Status: FINISHED
EDIMARA FERREIRA DA SILVA, ” the 35-year – CENTENARIO DO SUL (BRAZIL)
Communication, in: 14/12/2019 – 08:12 PM
Died: 14/12/2019
The location of the Velrio: ANNIVERSARY OF the SOUTH
The date and the hour of the funeral:
Place of burial: ANNIVERSARY OF the SOUTH
The situation:
