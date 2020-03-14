The husband of Jennifer edit, pay for success, and a millionaire’s whim. With money from the singer?

The partner of the singer Jennifer Edit Achievements it is a well-known ex-athlete, entrepreneur, and investor of the sport in the United States, so the last message, what vincul the world of baseball.

And therefore, it is not uncommon to know that the superstar of the new york Yankees est to analyze who buy the whole team of Baseball in an auction. How interesting, apparently Jlo est to the “investment” of your partner.

– In The News

According to several sources, the name of ms new surgi as a potential candidate for the purchase of the Mets, Alex Rodrigues (husband the singer), affirmed the journalist, Thornton McEnery.

Experts of the baseball and on Wall Street, told the New York Post that the controversial superstar Yankee-est in the recital of the idea in an upcoming auction for the team from Queens, affirmed the journalist. The word Edit achievements not officially.

(Rodrigues) really loves the Mets, said a source in the vicinity. l and J. Lo talked about the fact that he buys a computer of that, Jeter (his comrade) managed the Miami Marlins.

We remember that the artist, born in the Bronx and your partner really, you are United, and they accompany each other in every event of the other, in the process, together with the children of each.

And that is exactly what happened in the past through the perspective of the singer of The ring pa, if the Sper Bowl, when Rodrigues was in the first row.