The husband of Salma Hayek and promises to donate a six-figure, for the reconstruction of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame and More

The husband of hollywood actress Salma Hayekshown at the academy awards for the film The (2002), and it makes an important contribution to the reconstruction of the The Cathedral of Notre-Dameaffected by a fire on Monday, may 15.

According to the newspaper Le Figaro, François-Henri Pinault. it is 100 million euros, approximately us donates$ 440 million to help in the repair of the building of the French language. The entrepreneur is the chief executive officer of the is KeringGroup , the owner of luxury brands such as Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney and Balenciaga.

The The Cathedral of Notre-Dameone of the most famous sights of Paris, was badly disfigured after the fire. More than 400 firefighters prevented a total collapse of the Church, built in the 12th century, and has survived wars and revolutions, the effects of time and the flow of 13 million tourists per year. A preliminary investigation suggests the fire started in a randomly in the Cathedral and the most visited in the world.

On Instagram, Salma Hayek, and expressed regret for the tragedy, “like many people, I am in deep shock and very sad and witnesses of the beauty of old-world charm and transform into smoke. I love you, Paris”.