The loving message of Pique with Shakira on twitter

Gerard Piqué is proud of his wife, Shakirawho should be responsible, (in addition to the puerto Rican, Jennifer Lopez), the project of the spectacle of the halftime of the Super Bowl LIV, 2. February at the Hard Rock stage in Miami.

The headquarters of the fc Barcelona expressed their excitement over a tweetwhere ; says the Colombian-born, might not be more proud of it.

Without a doubt, the answer to the soccer player before the incredible news of what had all expected, because recently, the forces took the rumors about a possible separation between him and the singer.

The story of Shakira and Piqué

Shakira and Piqué had in 2010if agreed to, the recording of the legendary song for the world Cup “This is Africa”.

According to the singer, if you stop the recording, the footballer came up to her and told her that she would sing the end of the world, to hear only for you to.

At the time Shakira just had a relationship, 11 years with the lawyer Antonio de la Rúa; a few months later, a relationship with the Barcelona players began, and since then, the love story was.