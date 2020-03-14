The strange meeting between Shakira and exjequesa of Qatar, Mozah Bint Nasser

It is generally known that the singer Shakira not only will you use your time for the music. The Colombian is very involved in social work through their pies Descalzos Foundationwith the aim of improving the lives of children in situations of vulnerability, and as a goodwill Ambassador for Unicef.

The wife of Gerard Piqué, visited Qatar this week, where on Wednesday, in cooperation with a summit on the occasion of the day of Universal children, which coincided with Mozah Bint Nasser, exjequesa of Qatarvery involved in the education of the country on the Persian Gulf.

“In conversation with Mozah Bint Nasser, is a remarkable woman and a model notice, which revolutionized the school in Qatar and around the world,” wrote the Colombian superstar on your social networks, in addition to a photo, on the screen of the two, and aroused curiosity appeared on the encounter.

Both filántropas of barranquilla and the third wife of the exmir Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani have signed an agreement that the Foundation of Shakira can to ensure that of 54,000 children in the enjoyment of their school. “Signature can go with the new partner, the pies Descalzos Foundation to 54.000 children to school in the next three years,” said the singer on Twitter.

Although it is clear that they are from different worlds, obviously have the good harmony between them, because they have a mission very similar. Shakira is eager to build schools in her hometown of barranquilla and by its part, the dream of the exjequesa is reduced to zero, the number of children who do not go to school in the world.









The Foundation pies Descalzos, Shakira is the largest solidarity action, but not the only one. The Foundation “La Caixa” in this week published a book with the title soul, the statement, “optimistic”, from various people who have participated in the social initiatives, cultural, educational, scientific, and institutional unit. The publication of a large format and with more than 300 pages of the “view” 19 celebrities around the lines of action of the company, and including Shakira, Iñaki Gabilondo, Elvira Schneider, Pau Donés, Andreu Buenafuente, Vicente del Bosque or Clear lake.







