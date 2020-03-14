What is to be done? Rihanna and her special way of promoting your brand is a duck rate!

As a good business woman Rihanna knew you to generate interest in your new project, without the display of absolutely nothing.

The Queen of fashiononce more he used his knowledge in marketing and managed your brand you can increase up to 200% in the case of the Google search.

– In The News

How he did it? Just shared a photo on your account of Instagram. You could see a couple of shiny nails, which is typical for the starwith the registration Fenty.

The curious, the not understood, their relevance to the search for the word in Google. The most important result of that she threw the form on the website of the brand the famous Is ingenious!

On the other hand, on 6. March the Caribbean he promoted her Fenty Beuty networks and also reveals his villa in cooperation with the application of Tik Tok.

The funny thing is that in the villa the divafive influencers live in the fashion to dedicate videos to generate for the above app.

Without a doubt, Rihanna is an entrepreneur with a very intelligent. The social network is booming, financed his villa and established himself as one of the first in Germany of Tik Tok.