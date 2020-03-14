“Who’s that over there?” – Notes – Glamurama

Kim Kardashian “broke the internet this Tuesday by posting a photo of herself on her official twitter account, Instagram, where it was clear that whoever was responsible for the processing of the image, and someone is very excited, a little more than to Change the time. The user of the reality-tv star took the foot of it, for the purpose of cutting it too much. “Who is that over there? Kim is pretty but in this photo she is unrecognizable,” he said with a pendant in the post, the wife of Kanye West. “This (photo) Kim was the guy in the Toni Braxton in the 1990s,” wrote another.

With the click of a controversy, divided by the images, the promotion of the introduction of a new line-up of the brand, the NPP and the beauty that is inspired by the style of “about” in the 1990s, and stores in the United States get in retail at the end of the week. If the goal was to attract the attention of all, let it cost what it may, you hit the nail on the head want. It remains to be seen, now, if all of these sums will have an effect on the sales of the NPP and beauty, as in the case of the brand of beauty products, from her rich, O – the billion-dollar-Kylie Jenner – the revenue is in free fall, since the beginning of the year. (For The Anderson’s market)

*

The bottom of the post images on the calls is held in the lecture: