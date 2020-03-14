Taylor Swift has a 30-year-old., the balance sheet is more bulky in the world of music His assets amounted to 310 million euro. But since he their relationship with the British actor Joe Alwyntheir way of life has changed.

Swift has five large villas in the Usa, but a long time ago that you prefer to live in a modest apartment in London with his partner. In this city, the singer and enjoy a normal life. What gets to go incognito. Taylor Swift has found a method, through streets without being recognized. As some witnesses claim, the you come several times to the local ‘Pizza Express’ Hampstead, wearing a long black coat and a short wig and brown. Almost no one has recognized this image.

Taylor Swift in a picture file. (Reuters)

Taylor has called London “your second home” in several of the interviews. Starting in 2017, when their relationship was only just traveled there from time to time.

Before you are used to a usual luxury and glamorous parties, but now Taylor prefers the quiet life to remain in the unnoticed while you run home or to the office. In the documentary, “Miss Americana’, which explained the singer self, your new life style: “I redescubrirme had to, if the audience suddenly began to hate me. She had learned to live in order to receive attention and applause. Because I don’t want to. No one has seen me in a year, and I’m happier than ever”.

The actor Joe Alwyn, partner, Taylor Swift. (EFE)

Taylor Swift tired of the life in front of the flashes, the attention of the media, the reputation. The pop star has suffered vario problems with stalkers. The police themselves, was recently found by a man with a mask breaking into your house in Beverly Hills. Never moves without his bodyguard near her. But, still, tries, the neighborhood life, as normal as possible.