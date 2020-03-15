37 things to know, from Beyoncé in the performance of 37 years | people and celebrities

Beyoncé met 37 years old, transformed into a great singer, a fashion icon and a business woman internationally. With over 40 million albums sold and dozens of awards, Queen Beyas it is known, will go a firm step in his career. These are some of the curiosities about the Queen of R&B:

Born in Houston, Texas, on 4. september 1981. Your zodiac is Virgo and measures 1,69 meters.

His father is African-American and her mother is Creole-French of Louisiana, has African roots, native American, French and a small part of Irish and Spanish.

After 7 years, came to a competition for talents, in competition with children of 15 and 16 years of age and won with the song Imagine John Lennon

When I was a child, her father made this, is in 1.5 km, while they sang, to ensure that I resisted on the stage.

Is allergic to most perfumes, so that your line of fragrances specifically for those that do not produce no allergic reactions.

A Hollywood star, together with her colleagues from destiny’s Child.

Her parents were part of the band: her father Mathew Knowles was the manager of the group, and her mother, Tina confeccionaba the locker room.

When LaTivia Roberson and LeToya Luckett left the group in the year 2000, the father of Beyoncé by bad management, which resulted in a period of depression, not eating, and was in its fourth day.

Sasha Fierce was alter ego the singer was developed in order to overcome your shyness, which at the beginning of their career.

He played as a telonera TLC in 1999, and Christina Aguilera in the year 2000.

Was the first African-American woman to receive the award for the Best composer of the year by the American society of composers (2001).

She was the first female artist to achieve the first position in the lists of songs and albums at the same time in the United States and the United Kingdom (2003).

He sang three of the five songs nominated for the Oscar in 2005. One of them was all in French, Vois sur ton chemin.

He played the song At last Etta James in the dance-opening speech by President Barack Obama in January 2009.

Started with Jay-Z, at the age of 21, and they married on September 4. april 2008.

Together they broke the Guinness record to the richer partner in the world, with assets shared by more than 122 million us dollars.

The announcement of their first pregnancy, during a presentation at the MTV Video Music Awards 2011, managed the record for the highest number of tweets per second.

Before their daughter, Blue Ivy (six years) and the twins, Rumi, and Sir (for a year), Beyoncé suffered a miscarriage.

Invented the word Bootyliciouscurrently in the dictionary of Cambridge, it means that something is sexually attractive.

He created the Foundation’s Survivors for the victims of hurricane Katrina, and now the campaign BeyGood / DoGood holds for the promotion of volunteering among its fans.

Your favorite tv show is Jersey Shore and his favorite movie is She was born to be a star.

The center Cosmetológico Beyonce within the social institution Phoenix House (New York, Usa), in the teaching techniques to women who are the victims of dependencies to manage, the professionals in the cosmetics created in the year 2010.

Together with his mother, he created a fashion line called House of Dereon. They got this name in honor of her grandmother, Agnes Dereon.

The first woman, not a model or athlete, was published in the edition swimwear Sports Illustrated 2007.

At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, she won the award for Best Video of the year and when he pick it up Taylor Swift could be the end of her acceptance speech for Best Video of the women it was interrupted by Kanye West.

In the year 2010 broke, has won the record for the Grammy awards, an artist in a year, six awards home, including Best Song R&(B, be worn (Single Ladies) and Best Album R&(B (I am… Sasha Fierce).

The music video of Single Ladies (Put a Ring On it) was the cheapest of his career.

In 2012, the most beautiful woman in the world by the magazine was announced, People.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are vegan of 2013, and the artist is so fond of this way of life has connected to the project 22 Days Nutritiona catering where offer plant-based foods.

In spite of the display of a large force, and safety on stage, Beyoncé hides two large and complex: don’t like you, neither your feet, nor your ears.

Your favorite number is 4 because you, your mother and your husband born, to the day. In addition, the wedding 4 found. april (4 of 4).

A cat as a pet and he called him Master P, like a famous rapper.

Their fifth album, with the title Beyoncé, he was awarded the Guinness record as the data carrier is sold faster in iTunes (838.773 copies in three days).

He led the list of the 100 most influential people according to the magazine Time 2014.

The magazine Forbes the announced the famous most powerful in the world in the year 2014. It is estimated that between 2013 and 2014, $ 115 million (82.6 million euros would be earned)

She won five Grammy awards with her first solo-cd, Dangerously in Love. Besides, it has managed 63 nominations for the awards, what makes the artist with more nominations in history.

His greatest musical success to date is the song Crazy In Love (2003), reached the first place of the list of the Best Songs of the New Millennium-compiled by the magazine Rolling Stone this year, in 2018.