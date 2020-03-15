5 things you didn’t know, Jennifer Lopez, the diva from the Bronx

Recently Jennifer Lopez fulfilled 50 years of life, on the 24th of July, as celebrated in the major; however, it seems that the time goes by, and the singer, actress, dancer, mother, entrepreneur, are just some of its facets, because as time goes on, each time looks spectacular.

In the course of his careerThe Diva from the Bronx has been the center of attention on several occasions, not only your talent, but also for its loving relationships, some scandals, but, without a doubt, JLo has become an icon.

So, here’s your 5 data, which probably can’t test you, of JLo.

1. Google Images

They invented Google Images. So it is, and that is no joke. In the year 2000, in the ceremony of the Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez in a dress by Versace, which caused a stir was wearing, so that the people began, could not find on the search in the internet, but a picture of your outfit. It was so, that Google decided to Google Images.

Dress Versace used Jennifer Lopez.42 edition of the grammy award (2000)

Getty

2. A professional dancer

It is not a novelty or anything like that, it’s rare to see JLo dancing is not, in fact, in his concerts not only offers an impressive choreographies; however, before you wanted to be from the well-known actress and singer, who is currently a professional dancer, his first works were to dance to; one of these was as part of the cast of dancers of the New Kids on the Block and Janet Jackson.

Jennifer Lopez as a dancer.

File

3. A small surprises

JLo is not only a businesswoman, singer, actress, dancer, is also an athlete. In 2008, the Nautica Malibu Triathlon in two hours, 23 minutes and 28 seconds.

“10 kilometers I walked, when I was 12 years, but never something like a triathlon. To stand on the morning of the race, as it was there, surrounded by paparazzi, to jump over them into the ocean, I realized that was probably not so. It is the best idea I had,” she wrote in her book “True Love” (2015).

4. The talent is in the family

The singer of the 50-year-old is not the only one who was born with talent in her family, because her older sister, Leslie, is an Opera singer, and her younger sister, Lynda, is a DJ and has also worked as a correspondent for the NBC in New York.

Sisters of Jennifer Lopez.

Social Networks

5. Your nickname

Although many of the we know that JLo is a Diva from the Bronx, and the reality that there are more nicknames, but those are not as popular as the others. Just in your neighborhood, in the Bronx, they gave him other names, such as The Supernova and The guitar, the curves of her body. Her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, said Lola.