A million dollars: the gift from Kanye West to Kim Kardashian happy birthday | people and celebrities

Birthday of Kim Kardashian never made smaller than the universe of influencer. Thousands of flowers, lots of gifts, celebrations, extravagant and dozens of photos are on the agenda, any 21. October, the day of the celebrity-TV, are the best known, celebrates the already very famous family, his anniversary.

This year, you told the birthday had “more peace” for all who remember. In his lively profile of Instagram, where she declared of nearly 150 million fans, has, as its celebrations were divided into two parts. First of all, a weekend spent with his “dear friends in Palm Springs, California, about 180 miles from Los Angeles. “Then we had a family dinner in my house, organized by my mother and Kanye,” he said. “My restaurant Armenian favorite, Carousel, served the dinner, and then I got a big surprise, with a pickup beignet (a couple of doughnuts fried typical of France and in the USA, New Orleans) and “churros,” he explains.

The gifts deserves its own paragraph. It even ensures that his entire family had the details of “fantastic” with her, but especially Kanye West. The rapper has decided to give you money, but not the form (or the amount) common. “Kanye donated a million dollars for my charitable organizations, favorite, the, working so hard to reform in the prisons. What has been done in my name and in that of my children. Me heart happy!”, writes.

So, the musician who has donated to the cause to 900,000 euros. The couple and, in particular, the entrepreneur, continues with the renewal of the system and the laws prisons. Kardashian has helped a handful of prisoners out of the prison. In June of 2018 met with the President, Donald Trump, and indultara got a woman by the name of Alice Marie Johnson, that he was in custody 22 years after the Commission of a crime of drugs and without violence. Not even personally knew, something that made it, a few months later, in a program of the TV channel NBC. Other prisoners, such as a reo by the name of Chris Young was in favour of, and she wore almost 10 others in the prison; or a young woman of 30 years called Cyntoia Brown, who in 2006 was sentenced to life for murder of a man who had paid sex with her. Was released in January 2019.

Last may, it was announced that in the past three months, Kardashian had managed to turn the sentences to life in prison for 17 prisoners by the fees are much lower. It was accompanied by a campaign called 90 Days of Freedom (90-days-freedom), which she had co-founded himself, by several lawyers and organizations. In fact, the star has assured that she’s studying to a lawyer.

“The White house called to speak to me, how to use the system of the leniency notice. She sat in the living room Roosevelt with a judge, he was a criminal, and a lot of people are really powerful, and I thought: I Need to know more. Fortunately, the lawyers had with me, they managed to secure, the facts of the case”, had april in the past month. And added: “I wanted to Always fight for the people who paid their fees by the company. So, when I know more, I can do more.” If everything is running sor intent is the completion of the study in the year 2022.