Agepan is the monitoring of the Plan, the results of Energisa

The state Agency responsible for the regulation of Public utilities (Agepan), you have to do to check on the progress of the Plan, the results of Energisa, Mato Grosso do Sul, on the report of the Review of the distribution of services, which include measures in the areas of billing, patching, and distributed power generation. The analysis was) performed by the Agepan by means of the Analytical reports on the selected topics for the network operator, based on the monitoring of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel.

In the year 2019, the Plan of the company the subject of the Agepan, and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel, in Portuguese) was proposed, and has begun to be implemented. In the month of February, the Agency, a meeting face-to-face with the staff from the different areas of the wholesale trade had promoted, as part of the 1. Follow-up of the Plan through the receipt and evaluation of the data in respect of the quarter October, November, and December 2019, at the latest. Attended a lecture by the Director of Gas and energy in the Tank, Valter de Almeida da Silva, coordinator of the Technical Council of the Power, Paul, Patrick Smith, and the engineers in the industry-Paul Franchim, and san Francisco Rezende.

The distributor explained the situation to each and every one of the actions with the percentages laid down, and carried out by the municipality benefited. He presents, also for the follow-up, the established values of the global indicators and indicators of the municipalities are calculated in comparison with the reference values in the analysis.

To can by means of Follow-up, the Supervisory authority for evaluating the effectiveness of the measures in the relationship, which is expected. The indication is that there has been an improvement in most indicators, for each municipality and the overall result. A final analysis would be sent the report, to rio de janeiro.