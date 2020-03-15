Angelina Jolie says she is “of all the mistakes you made,” after her divorce from Brad Pitt – Monetary

+







The hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has said that it was “all the mistakes” you made in your life. The measurement of the 44-year-old has published a revealing interview in the latest edition of the American magazine ” Hello! Magazine, the Daily Mirror reported. The artist spoke about how he believes that all of the errors committed by it, by the time you took to be who you are right now.

“I’m a product of all of the good and the bad decisions I’ve made, to this day, I repeat every, and every one of them… and I would do it again, for all my tattoos!”, the actress said.





Now the mother of six children, Jolie comes with things that you have to plan the introduction of a seventh child. It is not the Problem, but highlighted his disbelief in reference to the thoughts, without naming it explicitly, his relationship with actor Brad Pitt, with whom he attended between 2006 and 2016.

Previously, Jolie was previously married to actor Jonny Lee Miller between 1996 and 2000, and then to actor Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003.





“I don’t really believe in regrets, because you would not be who it is without his faults, even the greatest of them,” said the actress.

In the same interview, she also discussed how she has worked to have more ” free time “When I have time for myself, I redescubro properties, such as light weight… I have found that I get stronger and more resilient than I could imagine. It is very important for me to have these moments, as well as a good perfume, it makes you feel good.”





On the creation of their six children, she said, “I try to be responsible, whenever possible, but I’m not perfect in any way, and I don’t think the perfect house, it is not easy with six children. Both of my children are strong, but you have to be open-minded, and I try to be an example to them to be.”

“It is important to be humble, to know the freedom that you have, and you need to be aware that you have been blessed and can help others. And it will always remind you of your place, we are all human with many faults. We are a small part in a world that is too big,” said the actress.





Most recently, Jolie has revealed her excitement to leave, her first child, Maddox, in the Republic of Korea in the South, to his study of biochemistry at the University of Yonsei in Seoul, the capital city of this Asian country.

“He’s been accepted at other universities, but he chose, by the Yonsei. He is currently studying the Korean language, and several lessons per week to prepare,” said a source close to Jolie in a statement to People magazine.

Maddox is the eldest child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. It was assumed that the actress was in Cambodia when he was a baby. Jolie and Pitt, who split up in the year 2016, you also have parents, people, 15 years, and Zahara, 14, And Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11-year-old.





