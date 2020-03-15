At the age of 81 years, the death of the brother, José Luis, Viana do castelo

He died on Saturday (9. November), the brother, Jose Luis Viana do castelo. He was admitted to the hospital just in são paulo-SP-Brazil, for the case of a urinary tract infection.

Brother of Viana, had 59 years of religious life and 53 years in the priesthood. He served in a number of studies as a missionary in the Amazon region and in our communities, especially in the brotherhood of Our lady of Aparecida, and in Dracena, with the fruitful work in the local community that wanted it, very well.

Your body is now in Brazil at the Seminar of the Seraphic St. Fidelis. At 15h there is a feast of the body and the funeral was at 16 on the death of Miss.

Also pray for the rest of this dearly beloved brother, let us, in the house of the father, and of the sense clearer.