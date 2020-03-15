Beyoncé and Jay-Z are vegan

BEYONCÉ

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z, and to offer the chance to get free tickets for life for your concerts, your fans, a vegan diet for a month.

The singer announced the competition to 123 million followers Instagram for the support of the project Greenprint, the people, their environment, encouraging influence to reduce the consumption of a diet based on plants.

The project is a creation of the personal trainer of Beyonce, Marco Borges, who published his book “The Greenprint” in December. The singer and her husband wrote the introduction to the book.

SPIDERMAN

Hundreds of fans and Hollywood stars showed a tribute to the missing giant comic book by Stan Lee, who created the icons of pop culture such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk and Black Panther.

Lee, died in november of 95 years, he saw how his cartoon characters went from the paper to the cinema.

The American Director Kevin Smith, known for the films “Chasing Amy” and “Clerks” and the tv show “Comic Book Men” was the host of tribute to the Chinese theatre.

The actor Wesley Snipes, he’s Blade, the character of Marvel Comics, was among the participants.

Taboo, The Black Eyed Peas, who created a comic with Lee, said: “there are only a few figures in the history of entertainment have been as iconic as Stan Lee, Jim Henson, and Walt Disney”.

LEGO MOVIE 2

The film star Chris Pratt has been in the barista on Friday, during a stopover in London advertising for their new movie “Lego Movie 2”.

Hundreds of Londoners line formed in the South Bank, in order to have the opportunity to greet Pratt and his co-star Tiffany Haddish.

“Lego Movie 2” will begin its release in the cinema next week.

We will be with the theme of “All of the stars”, golden globe for Best Song at the Oscars for the film “Black Panther”. The Academy awards will be awarded on Sunday, 24. February, in Los Angeles, California.