Beyoncé invoiced 60 million Netflix from three of the projects | people and Famous

Beyoncé premiere with Homecoming in the case of Netflix and was such a success that the platform has signed a content, a contract with the singer of 60 million dollars ( 53 million euros) for the implementation of three projects. The first documentary, piloted by Queen B and issued on 17 april, read your step-by-festival Coachella in the year of 2018 and shows the intimacy of the star. The documentary also shows the step of some of the guests, excellent Beyoncé for the festival, as her husband Jay-Z and her sister Solange and her excompañeras of destiny’s Child.

The premiere of the new album and the release of the film coincided with the 2019 edition of Coachella, in which Beyoncé has not participated, and in which her sister as Long as to be terminated, their participation just a week ago. Beyoncé, the artist was particularly noteworthy in the processing of 2018 within a poster, which also appeared on The Weeknd, Eminem, Cardi B, David Byrne, or HAIM. Only with Homecoming Beyoncé put 20 million.

HBO also negotiated in the past with Beyoncé, but the offer was surpassed by Netflix, such as the website Vulture. Beyoncé was the third singer after paid the best in the year 2018 to reach 60 million us dollars in sales Forbes. The American magazine estimated this year, the personal fortune of the singer was 355 million us dollars.

Beyoncé at the Grammys. Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The documentary, the singer is not the first, and a singer starts Netflix. The music lasts for months, is still very present on the platform in a variety of formats: Lady Gaga, who was just solved Beyoncé in Coachella in 2017, had his own movie in september 2017 with the title Gaga: Five Foot Two (Gaga; a height of 1.57 meters). Bruce Springsteen and the premiere of being, Springsteen on Broadway in December. Highlight hollywood: the life of the astro-Mexican Luis Miguel was in an eponymous series very successfully, and has also premiered a film about the band Mötley Crüe, a few weeks ago. Soon the songs of the diva be country Dolly Parton in a row..