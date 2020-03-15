Beyoncé released a video of the backstage makes it clear that her relationship with Jay-Z | music

OTR IIthe second joint tour Beyoncé and Jay-Z shortly before the completion, you only have 5 appointments before he’s back the curtain to show that some think it has served you, therapy, double bed room.

In the case that a few for months through the world (including a stop in Spain last July) and behind unforgettable moments can be. Two latinos are dollars for a lifetime in debt with them after receiving lanes scholarships in the amount of USD $ 100,000.

In this time of surprises as the man filled her scenario for a surprise and put on the hat, and the powerful security group that accompanies it.

A tour, have lived in the family, and it is strengthened in your relationship and good test, has posted the video, which the singer in the we moments of the backstage, the show that many of the crises has fallen in love, the couple still. The, or the, the knowledge that cameras continue to be the role of his life.

The case is that the first pictures in this video, it is clear that the implementation of the tour is spectacular and not only by the number of truck moves, but by the amount of the public and enjoy the concerts.

It is a show, what great music the only thing that will be assessed. After these five dates, we good bye to your staging, the costumes, the is analyzed, shared with a magnifying glass, Beyoncé and intimate moments and family rooms with the partner, with the bets with them.

Not over yet, but we are already thinking about what is next, what are you willing to surprise. We hope that, if after the last concert, decide to take a break, not too long. Beyoncé he sees a symbol of the successor to Madonna-worthy on the throne of the music female and we want more of.