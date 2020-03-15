Beyoncé shows the incredible similarity with her daughter Blue Ivy

Oh, Beyoncé it has a double bed! The singer Lemonade he shared them on Instagram on 24 January, a delicate comparison photo in the on the one hand, it will appear, if you was a little girl, and on the other your daughter Blue Ivy. “Someone has this compared to my 7 years old, and Blue to the 7. My baby is growing up“. The photo was made, from any fan, shows a young woman Beyoncé on the left and on the right side of the eldest daughter Jay-Zthose who see the same hairstyle curly and the same smile.

MORE: The ‘private party’ by Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Louvre is viral



VIEW GALLERY





Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter lights are identical and the same age Photo: Instagram/@beyonce

But in the moment, be proud of Bey does not end there. The mother of three he also gave a series of snapshots, captured his first-born daughter, not without credit to give to your little one through your work as a photographer. “Photo credit: B. IV”. In the jacks, Queen Bey multicolor posing in front of a wall with a set of two pieces is also colorful. The small Blue also photographed detail-the accessories of her famous mother used during the sessionso, between the photos there is an approximation to the hands of the pop star in the shows your extravagant rings. Between the images, emphasized by the delicate Ivy with a smile, while posing with a sweatshirt with flower pattern.

MORE: The privilege of Blue Ivy, the eldest daughter of Beyoncé

Beyoncé, also she is the mother of twins, Rumi and Sir -a year old-, can always find a space to your adorable daughter in the gallery of Instagram. The singer Formation has a series of photos that you and your child in outfits similar to that, except that he was in the video-summary of the best moments of 2018, the singer. In it, dressed for the various theme nights for parents and in his time in the spotlight at the presentation of the Grammy-2018.

MORE: Beyoncé shares a rare photo of her and Jay-Z ‘ s twin – see how much they have grown

In the past year, the superstar, the 37-year-old, who was married with Jay-Z since 2008, spoke about the goals you have for your children. “As a mother of two girls, it is important for me that books, movies, and gateways”, he wrote in an article for the magazine Vogue. “It is important for me, the see themselves as CEOs such as the heads and you know that you can write the script for your own life, can say what they think and have no limits”.