Beyoncé unveiled its two covers for ‘Vogue’ | people and celebrities

More than 250,000 I like in just 10 minutes. In addition to 5,000 comments per photo. The Beyoncé is the summary of the performance of the singer in that everything he touched into gold. So the past has with her cover for the magazine Voguein particular, for the so-longed-for number of september.

The singer Crazy in Love the main role plays, as Weis all sources said the same— on the cover of the main magazine of the year in the area of fashion and trends. Already in the year 2015, when posed for the goal of Mario Testino although, this time, not said a single word. This year, 2018, however, an interview is. In fact, this is the title that accompanies the title page is: “All the voices’, Beyoncé, in his own words”. More than interview, it is an essay, the he, the singer himself has written and the magazine has also published three o’clock in the afternoon: your ancestors, your pregnancy, your tours, the acceptance of your body, or your legacy are some of the themes of the musical diva. In your area, anything is possible.

This time, Beyoncé is sitting under very strict conditions. You have decided to have the interview, but also have chosen the photos for the cover and interior, as well as the feet that accompany it. Jump (relatively, of course), the power, that he is the Director of the magazine from 1988, Anna Wintour, and he’s up to the photographer.

In this case, it isl boy, Tyler Michell, the 23-year-old, the result with these pictures the first photographer, who is black, is a cover sheet for publication on its 126-year history. National team defended in the magazine: “For me, it is important to help to open doors to younger artists. There are so many obstacles in the cultural and social field to enter what I like to do what I can, to present on the game field, and a different point of view for the people whose votes don’t seem to import”.

“I pressed to lose everything, the weight of the (first) baby three months ago, I programmed a small tour, to ensure that they would do that. Looking back, it was madness,” she says in the interview-try to the singer about the birth of his first daughter, Blue Ivy, in January 2012. However, with the birth of their twins, Rumi and, Sir, in July 2017, resistance to the pressure and accepted the curves of her body. The second time she gave birth to, he was afraid for both their lives as for their children. “My health and the health of my babies was in danger, so I had a C-section emergency. We spent many weeks in intensive therapy. My husband was a soldier and a support system to strong for me,” said the singer about her relationship with the rapper Jay-Z in these times.

Beyoncé also showed what their origins are. “I come from the owners of slaves, the person you fell in love and got married slaves”, the singer also revealed that broke from a line with relationships between men and women “” and where the primacy of the “abuse of power” and “mistrust”.

Beyoncé’s three publications on your account: a picture and two inner deck has hung the leaves. In one of the she sees, in the whole body, more of way, a dress with colorful fringe and fabric to hang behind; while in the first, hung up on me, and after three o’clock in the afternoon, sitting appears, with a white dress and short, and a large crown of flowers on the head. In both up and look at the camera, with little makeup. In addition, this first image dressed in white, starts a long gallery, with some of the images, which you can see in the number is, the sale in the United States at the end of august.

The so-called september issue it is the most important number of the year is, in the world of fashion, because it shows all the trends for fall and to come in the year. In the year 2017, the cover was celebrating the actress and Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence, who posed (in the first september issue of was Trump) in front of the statue of liberty, the symbol of American excellence, the 125 years since the release. In 2016, the protagonist of Kendall Jenner, model, and part of the saga Kardashian was, so that the cover has been widely criticized.