Beyoncé was Nala a message to your children

Beyoncé thought that the Central message “The Lion King”the love and the cycles of life, it would be a good lesson for her three children to give as he is a voice of Nala in the new version of Disney comes on 19. July.

The leader of the band, Jon Favreaushe gave a press conference in Mexico, the details of the film local Central and Latin America. He said the singer and actress was fond of the part in this version especially, what it meant, for your children, Blue Ivyfor seven years, and the twins Rumi and Sirtwo.

“I was very interested. She has children, well, you know, I’m a father and I feel something special when I do appreciate something that my children can do it, because if you don’t see something with adult children. For them, it was an opportunity to be part of something their children will appreciate,” said the filmmaker.

The singer gives voice to the lioness from Disney, and besides, the legendary theme “Can You Feel The Love Tonight sing?” together Donald Glovernew melodies will be supported by the production of Pharrell Williams. “Beyoncé has a song more, and we have other unreleased songs,” explains the filmmaker

Favreau said that one of the main challenges of the band, was to respect the work with a large number of people in the work of the original from 1994, with the difficulties that looked kind of like a documentary in real terms. This supports the virtual reality, with scenes that felt the actors in a real environment.

“The work was very theatrical and new. All read the script, did the voices. Then we took the camera with their expressions, but not we, not we motion captionbecause the way of a man is expressed, is quite different than a cat. It was also a great work of artists from the animation”.

The band,, premiere on July 19, it was just completed two weeks agothe Director, who cried even as she saw, confessed, because “it is a sad story in parts”.

“Life is not always happy, but with a message very sweet at the end, is something that appreciates every generation,” he said.

