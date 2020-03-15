Coronavirus: Katy Perry sends poignant message to the people with COVID – 19-in-Italy | values | ideas

Katy Perry has solidarizado with the victims of the coronavirus in Italy one of the countries in Europe with more registered cases of COVID-19.

The singer was not taken to avoid, deep, because, in social networks viralizado has a video in which a group of people in quarantine by the new virus would have interpreted her song “Roar”.

“A whole district, in Italy, singing ‘Roar’ by Katy Perry while you are locked in the quarantine”, wrote a user Twitter.

In the clip you can see a building of several floors, while people look through the window and listen to the music of the singer popular in the year 2013.

The video came on Katy Perry and you wanted an emotional message of support to these people.

“You can’t break the human spirit. We are a this,” wrote the artist on her Twitter account.

However, some users reported that they the video was real, and other Italian citizens are not told that things will happen exactly this way.

“The video is real… then we all sang together in the window, to feel, alone and as a message of hope. Of course not, we sing “Roar”, but also songs from famous Italian,” said a user on social networks.

Katy Perry was also influenced by the extension of the coronavirus, as it makes little Australia and had to be isolated in your hotel room.

The record company has made this decision, because some members of his team were subjected to COVID-19. The state of health of the singer is careful because she is pregnant.