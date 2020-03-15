Hear for the first time by Beyoncé

BURNS

“In Beyoncé, there are a lot of chicha, more Shine, more and better songs, in 99% of the disneyficado rhythm-and-blues-present”

In love of Etta James, and be wary of the assumptions, merits of Beyoncé, Julio Valdeón was, against their prejudices, by the advice of the physician Soul. This is what happened.

A section of JULIO VALDEÓN.

We are our loved ones, but also the sum of our prejudices. Recognize this last, and, to the extent possible, rebatirlos, it is so therapeutic as difficult. Since any shock, any help are welcome, distrust in the war, that all the people around, you need to fight against your damn.

I got the support just three days ago. When I am on the Board of my admired Luis Lapuente about the virtues of Beyoncé, which was to be awarded still, fuck the shit out of “At last” and in the top lab, in the place of the Imperial Etta James in the dance, and Michelle Obama had. Dr. Soul, one of the men, and done more than he to illustrate the españolitos in some of the music, the most fascinating, the ever paridas, the guy who posted the two best books, the panning, soul and disco, the server message, and I refer here to the classic Guralnick, had the blessed and patience with the left hand, and generosity, to explain to me that, in his opinion, Beyoncé is still not to compare, Ella Fitzgerald or Aretha Franklin, but also not no one can claim as their birth right to a couple of genres, you know, dominated, and no one holds almost.

Aware of my limitations, knowing that in the background of what happened to me is that I was always in love with Stax in front of The Bell, rather a thousand times FAME on Motown, the always antepuse Arthur Alexander, James Carr, Solomon Burke, William Bell, Arthur Conley, I don’t know, with Sly & The Family Stone and Michael Jackson, and I prefer the soul more broken and dry, mixed with blues and country, before the dress with glitter, or bells and whistles, or mixed with psychedelic rock, or I tried to argue, what is not no more than simple prejudice. The recipe of the doctor, he was able to open to not and directly. You listen to their last three cds, and the conclusion of the live Homecoming. After a few hours played, to realize that there are a lot more chicha, more Shine, more and better songs, in 99% of the disneyficado rhythm-and-blues-to-date. The trends for operas, which were always of the gigantism, the cursed arrangements with asteroids and these terrible batteries, programs, live, with the end result. But even there, like Lapuente, says Beyoncé’s daughter shows, it is a necessary part of the traditions of the black to the classic soul. Apart from that, Lemonade a strength and pain radiates unattainable for each product mainstream. So we understand if we hear enough of the waterfall at the end of the “Forward”, “Freedom”, “All night” and “Formation”. You touch on to detect in front of the mirror that Beyoncé mola to remember more of what I believed, to… even if my singer is black, Etta, and in my particular museum of soul almost all the singing, all of which are dead.

–

Earlier delivery of burns: Sabina, the end of the centurythe art that counts.