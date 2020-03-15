‘Homecoming’: Beyoncé already have your own documentary on Netflix | people and celebrities

Beyoncé, in a ceremony in Los Angeles, California, in March 2019. Video-trailer of ‘Homecoming’. MARIO ANZUONI (reuters) | NETFLIX

When, in February 2017, pregnant with twins, Beyoncé had to cancel her participation at the Coachella festival, as warned, that the next year again and in a big way. And so it was: in april 2018, the singer was headlining the event (to do with the first black woman in the history of it) and his concert together with your excompañeras of destiny’s Child was one of the biggest shows that we remember music festival, California.

Now, Netflix revealed, everything rolled up from that appointment, already an historic event for fans of the singer, who will soon come to both the concert as well as many details on your platform. 17. released on april Homecominga documentation, which define how to “an intimate look at the historical performance, ( … ), and praised the schools and universities for blacks in the United States”.

According to the note provided by Netflix, the band seeks to trace “the way emotionally from the creative concept to the cultural movement”, the performance with photos and interviews behind the camera. The trailer for the documentary film, of one minute duration, we see how the singer is trained and nsaya for measures, and for images you will be together with her colleagues, her husband Jay-Z, their daughter Blue Ivy and her twins, Sir, and Rumi.

The concert took place, is an Indian, in the desert South of California, was a huge spectacle with tens of thousands of dancers, band, and live, and took more than 100,000 participants. In the first session of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were in the finals of the Super Bowl in 2013. For your appointment in California, attracted a lot of lookssince a pair of denim shorts with a sweatshirt yellow to clothing impossible to couture, specifically for the meeting from the house of Balmain.

The documentary, the singer is not the first, and a singer starts Netflix. The music lasts for months, is still very present on the platform in a variety of formats: Lady Gaga, who was just solved Beyoncé in Coachella in 2017, had his own movie in september 2017 with the title Gaga: Five Foot Two (Gaga; a height of 1.57 meters). Bruce Springsteen and the premiere of being, Springsteen on Broadway in December. Highlight hollywood: the life of the astro-Mexican Luis Miguel was in an eponymous series very successfully, and has also premiered a film about the band Mötley Crüe, a few weeks ago. Soon the songs of the diva be country Dolly Parton in a row.