Is empowered more than ever before! You see this photo of Jennifer Lopez masses inspired. Madness!

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
24


Jennifer Lopezthe singer from puerto rico, always bigger and always leads the fashion trends to any outfit, hairstyle or the accessories used on the stage or display them in your social networks immediately is an inspiration to his fans.

Yesterday, the fashionista of 50 years to talk was that, thanks to a super-photo, she is wearing a tuxedo and a pair of sandals, her own brand JLO. And is that the artists are not only characterised by its diverse talents in the tables, but also as a visionary in the economy.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here