Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Tom Cruise: here are the nominees for the Golden Raspberry awards are

The actors have signed, nominated for the Golden Raspberry awards in the year 2018 photo: Handout

LOS ANGELES — Every year at the time of the awards, the Hollywood stars, you are in the carpet of red across his district. But it is not only the glories of life in the film industry, and also at the Golden globes and the Oscars, there are also the Golden Raspberry awards, the awards for the worst acts and the stories in the cinema this year. On Monday, the organization, the nominees for the 38th edition including Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp and Emma Watson announced.

In the category of worst movie, “Baywatch: SOS Malibu”, “Emoji: The movie” “Fifty shades darker” competing for the “prize” for the biggest flop, “Mama!” and “This is The last tab”.

Among those not marked by the brilliance-is Emma Watson (“circle”), Tyler Perry (“Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”) and Katherine Heigl (“obsessive crush”). All three compete for the trophy, with Dakota Johnson starring in “Fifty shades darker” and Jennifer Lawrence, who has been criticized for his role in the controversial “bitch!”.

Emma Watson and Johnny Depp will compete in the category of the worst looking game of this is easy.

If this is the case an actor in the Golden Raspberry awards-list of Tom Cruise for his role in “The mummy”, with Johnny Depp in the legendary Jack Sparrow in the “pirates of the Caribbean: The revenge of the New”, and Jamie Dornan, who stars in “Fifty shades darker”. In addition, Efron (“Baywatch: SOS Malibu”) and Mark Wahlberg, for his performances in two productions: “father, in the double-dose 2” and “Transformers: The last cavalier”to compete in this category, Zac.

The Golden Raspberry awards are traditionally the day before the day of the ceremony of the academy awards. This year it is planned for the 3. March. See the full list of nominees:

THE WORSE THE FILM

“Baywatch”

“Emoji: the movie”

“Fifty shades darker”

“The Mummy”

“This is the last tab”

THE WORST WARDEN

Darren Aronofsky, “Mama!!”

“Michael Bay, “Transformers: the last knight

James Foley, “Fifty shades darker”

Alex Kurtzman in “The mummy”

Anthony (Tony) Leondis, “Emoji: the movie”

THE WORST-THE SCRIPT

“Baywatch”

“Emoji: the movie”

“Fifty shades darker”

“The Mummy”

“This is the last tab”

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl is a passion obssessiva”

Dakota Johnson “Fifty shades darker”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Mama!”

Tyler Perry, “LOL! 2: A Madea Halloween

Emma Watson’s’ The circle’

THE WORST ACTOR OF THE

Tom Cruise in “The mummy”

“Johnny Depp, “pirates of the Caribbean: the revenge of the New”

Jamie Dornan, “Fifty shades darker”

Zac Efron, Of “Baywatch”

Mark Wahlberg, “the father-in-double-shot 2” and “Transformers: the last knight

WORST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Javier Bardem, the “mother” and “pirates of the Caribbean: the revenge of the New”

Russell Crowe ‘ s “The mummy”

Josh Duhamel, “Transformers: the last knight

Mel Gibson, “the father, in the double-dose and 2”

“Anthony Hopkins, “Collide” and “Transformers: the last knight

WORST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kim Basinger, “Fifty shades darker”

Sofia Boutella, “The Mummy”

In Laura’s experience: “This is the last tab”

Goldie Hawn, “the journey of crazy”

“Susan Sarandon, “the Perfect mother 2”

THE WORST PART, THE DOUBLE, OR MIX

Any combination of the two main characters, two game cases, two positions, “Fifty shades darker”

Any combination of humans, robots and explosions ” “Transformers: the last knight

The two-emojis are annoying, no “Emoji: the movie”

Johnny Depp and his routine of binge drinking-hit “pirates of the Caribbean: the vingaça the New”

Tyler Perry ‘ s dress worn in or on the wig, worn-out, “BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, FOLLOWING, OR PASSING

“Baywatch”

BOO 2: A Madea Halloween

“Fifty shades darker”

“The Mummy”

“This is the last tab”