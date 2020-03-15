Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello involved in a new challenge viral

The new challenge of viral flooded social networks, it goes to “Flip the Switch Challenge” is a video with one other person, while one of the two dance to the song “Nonstop” after the light is turned off, the change of roles, including his clothing, it has become fashionable, in TikTok and several celebrities have participated in these clips.

Elizabeth Warren, the actress Jennifer Lopez and the exbeisbolista Alex Rodriguez, the singer, Camila Cabello, and various celebrities participated in this challenge.

On 8. March is the singer Jennifer Lopez with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez joined this challenge, you can see the singer dancing with a white dress, while the exbeisbolista you to burn yourself in a mirror, the light is turned off, and the two swap roles

The singer, Camila Cabello, and choreographers Calvit, Jr., also joined the challenge.