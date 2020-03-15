Jennifer Lopez often surprised with a pony in your look

The hair is one of the elements that the appearance of the celebs the attention is on himself. Often known as Jennifer Lopez surprised with its fast and shocking hairstyles on the way from the bob extra smooth with a mane XL with waves or with pony! How have you achieved it? Her stylist has revealed that trick is also accessible for you.

JLo loves hair extensions and that is why we see how easy look to other styles, which contains more and more often –as if by magic– a perfect pony it brings happiness on your face, and it succeeds, without sacrificing your hairstyle original.

©@Chris Appleton Jennifer Lopez always look surprised with your changes, and the pony is one of your favorite styles

The hairstylist from the famous, Chris Appletonfound in social networks, the ponies of clip of the brand Glam Seamless. A human hair extensions, fit in seconds and with which you can create several styles, from a version, straight, side-swept or an effect of the curtain with the the diva from the Bronx, inspire us in General, if you decide to use them.

In this way, the stylist will give a fast change of the singer without resorting to the scissors, with a trick can be useful if you want to the trend beauty pony but without the length of the hair, or as a test, before you make the final decision.

These hair pieces have become an indispensable staple for those who frequent changes looks and the good news is, you can wash, comb, and dyeing is no problem, as the natural hair.

©Glam Seamless The pony-clip like this Glam Seamless, the brand that uses JLo – ideal for a change in the kind of funny and different

Appleton, United States Color Wow in the extensions to customize at your will, set the tone, which combines perfectly with the mane of the actress. But the brand for hair provides parts to the 20 natural colorswith prices ranging from $95.

A perfect pony responsible for the hairstyle of celebrities recommended they take into account the shape of your facelike the texture and the pattern of growth of the hair. And the color more intense, the Root Touch-Up Color Wow ($34.50, color, Wow), you can be covered, bumps, roots, and up to create reflections.