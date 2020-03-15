Katy Perry flees from Australia and viruses

The actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson confirmed that they are infected with the coronavirus. Both of them were in Australia, where they remained isolated. This country was gone, the singer Katy Perry, made the decision, to the extreme: he heard the news, as it will be hosted in the same hotel, the pair.

This Thursday was Perry in the airport of Sydney, from where he was in Los Angeles at the height of the crisis to the global pandemic. A day before a concert was free of charge for the benefit of the families of the victims of the brutal forest fires. According to the newspaper La Vanguardia, the singer made his return for the two questions announced. First of all, to be the global catastrophe, the transfers in bulk. Secondly, because they are hosted in the Park Hyatt, where he was, were a few days ago Tom Hanks and his wife to an illness. The day he moved to Los Angeles, had returned to guide them to speak to several press conferences, of your pregnancy. However, the are canceled.

In addition to the daily Sunshine Coast Daily, the virus asserted that two employees of Universal Music in Australia, the label is working with Perry had come in contact, and, therefore, they remained in quarantine until Monday.

The singer, who is 35 years old in a few with the actor Orlando Bloom, is a mom for the first time.