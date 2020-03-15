Katy Perry is sending emotional messages to the victims of the coronavirus in Italy

The singer Katy Perry it has been shown to be extremely shocked in the social networks to viralizado a video where a group of people, originally from Italy sing your song “Roar“and took the opportunity to give him a moving message about the coronavirus on your Twitter account.

Katy Perrya recognized American singer, has in the trend of the social networks to send a moving message a group of people that have had to be asked, in the quarantine, the growing Bud COVID-19, better known as coronavirusin Italy.

The world health organization said a few days ago that the coronavirus is already considered a pandemic, because they have already exceeded 156 thousand cases in more than 140 countries and the various governments have already started, in sanitary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 between its inhabitants.

Katy Perry sends message of love to Italy

Italy has confirmed the country with the highest rate of deaths due to the coronavirus, because express 1,441 deceased and more of 21,000 cases of COVID-19; for this reason, the Italian government is the mission of the population: they remain to reduce in quarantine to prevent the spread of the disease.

In view of this unfortunate situation that the Italian people are suffering in these moments, in the social networks circulating a video where you can see a group of neighbors, interpreted “Roar”, the song, Katy Perry became popular in the year 2013; this material stated that the singer shows excited on Twitter just a little message for the support.

“The entire area in Italy, the song “Roar” by Katy Perry, while you are trapped, and moved to quarantine.”, he wrote one user on Twitter.

“You can’t break the human spirit. We are a ” all.”, Katy Perry wrote on Twitter.

